2 arrested in Marion County, Tennessee after human remains found

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. – Authorities arrested two people in connection with the discovery of human remains.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Kaleb Matthew Cox, 22, and Johnbeth Charisse Holland, 22, were arrested Thursday.

Thursday morning, TBI joined the Marion County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Division of Forestry, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to investigate a vehicle fire on Game Preserve Road in the Cooper State Forest.

After extinguishing the fire, human remains were found in the vehicle.

Agents determined Cox and Holland were involved in the incident and arrested them later in the day. Both were taken to the Marion County Jail and are being held without bond. Cox is charged with aggravated arson, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and vandalism. Holland is charged with being an accessory after the fact.