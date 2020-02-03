Shelby County officials locate missing 17-year-old

Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week
Posted 12:05 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 05:42AM, February 4, 2020

Mallory Bailey, 17(Shelby County Sheriff)

UPDATE: Mallory Bailey has been located, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old last seen in Chelsea.

Mallory Bailey, 17, is a white female with red or blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5’4” and approximately 140 pounds. Authorities say she was last seen in Chelsea on February 2nd.

The Sheriff’s Office believes Bailey may be in the Alabaster or Bessemer areas.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Chris Curenton at 205-670-6173, email at ccurenton@shelbyso.com.

You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181.

