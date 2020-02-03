New North Huntsville library expected to be completed in October

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - City leaders gathered at the construction site of the new North Huntsville Public Library on Sparkman Drive.

The outdated branch is being replaced with a 12,000 square-foot facility worth over $10 million, an investment worth its use by the community.

Last year, the North Huntsville branch alone had nearly 30,000 visits, 460 library cards issued, and 31,000 library items checked out.

Mayor Tommy Battle said this new facility will encourage continued education and literacy in our community. "The residents need and deserve high-quality places to learn, collaborate, connect, and play."

The new library will come with state of the art technology, an interactive literacy center and a maker space for entrepreneurs. It will also be located next to a new city multi-purpose city park. Construction is expected to be completed this October.