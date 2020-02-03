(CNN) – Monday is National Women Physicians Day.

February 3rd marks the birthday of Doctor Elizabeth Blackwell, the first woman to earn a medical degree in the United States in 1849.

Statistics show female doctors gradually increased in the last two decades.

35 percent of physicians are women.

But, last year — JAMA Internal Medicine revealed female doctors earn on average eight percent less than their male counterparts.

While National Women Physicians Day recognizes the female doctors who have paved the way for others — it also calls on more progress to be made.

The communities all over the country are asked to use the hashtags “I am Blackwell”, “Women Docs Inspire” and NWPD to celebrate the day.