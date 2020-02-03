Inmate crashes stolen Winston County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – An inmate is facing charges after crashing a stolen Winston County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in Decatur, according to authorities.

On Monday at 4:45 p.m. Decatur Police said officers were dispatched to the call of a reckless driver.

Police said the vehicle hit another vehicle and a light pole at the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Highway 31 South.

Authorities said the crashed vehicle was a stolen Winston County Sheriff’s Office cruiser driven by Wesley David Aldridge, 32, of Falkville.

Police said Aldridge was charged with reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession, improper lane usage, speed, driving with a revoked license and not using a turn signal.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on $203,000.

#TrafficAlert: Avoid the intersection of Cedar Lake and HWY 31. Officers are on the scene of a one-vehicle wreck with a light pole down. There is confirmed blockage. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/UGxoNi8KNC — Decatur, AL Police (@DecaturALPD) February 3, 2020