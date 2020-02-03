Heavy Rain & Strong Storms Later This Week

I hope you enjoyed a fabulous Sunday across the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures were in the 60s with more of the same in the forecast on Monday. After today, things change in a hurry as the next storm system heads our way Tuesday into Wednesday. Right now this looks to be a heavy rain event with a few strong storms for the Tennessee Valley. The Storm Prediction Center has a *SLIGHT RISK* for severe weather just south of the Tennessee Valley for Wednesday.

Look for scattered showers to develop Monday night and last into Tuesday. I think the activity on Tuesday will be scattered opposed to widespread and it will be rain and a few storms at best. Wednesday will be the most “active” day with heavy rain possible and a few ‘strong’ storms for us. The best chance of severe weather will be south of I-20 extending south along the gulf coast. We could end up with several inches of rain through Thursday. We’ll see about flooding as we get closer to Wednesday and Thursday.

We know it was a wet January and it looks like February starts the same way.

Some areas will have higher totals depending on where some of the heavier storms set-up this week. They are always questions with convective activity when it comes to rain totals across a region. Here is a look at the futurecast. Stay tuned for further updates as we get closer to midweek!

