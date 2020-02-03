Gadsden pet owners will no longer be able to tie up animals

GADSDEN, Ala. – An Alabama city is taking steps to outlaw the tethering of animals. The Gadsden City Council recently passed an ordinance to ban tying up animals.

The Gadsden Times reports that it won’t be enforced until after a 60-day grace period. Some cities allow tethering, but only for a certain amount of time.

But Gadsden Police Chief Lamar Jaggears said police and animal control officers don’t have time to monitor how long a dog has been outside. He said a ban on tethering is more easily enforceable.

Officials say the new ordinance won’t affect the city’s leash law.