Threatening Storms: two waves of strong storms expected

Persistent showers thin out some on Tuesday afternoon, but we will be watching for thunderstorm development northwest of the Tennessee Valley this evening. Some of those storms could move into The Shoals between 8 PM and 10 PM; those storms will keep rumbling through the night across North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. The ‘timeline’ is fuzzy because it’s more like on-and-off thunderstorms than a large single wave moving through, so just expect some occasional heavy rain, lightning and thunder overnight.

A few storms could be severe: especially in northwestern Alabama and Middle Tennessee. The Storm Prediction Center outlines a low, ‘marginal’ risk of severe storms primarily for strong winds, but anytime we have storms with wind shear a tornado could develop. We will be watching it very closely.

What do you need to do? Be ready in case a warning is issued for your area tonight: especially if you live in a mobile home. Your NOAA Weather Radio is the number one way to be alerted. Make sure it’s on, the batteries are good, and that you are receiving a clear signal.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Wednesday: Wednesday likely starts out wet and stormy. Storms with locally-heavy rainfall could drop more than 1.5″ to 2.5″ of rain in spots; most of us will get around 0.25″ to 0.75″ through sunrise.

The Storm Prediction Center outlines a SLIGHT RISK of severe weather for much of Alabama Wednesday. Severe storms could develop in Mississippi Wednesday by noon; those likely move into western Alabama (Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Marion Counties and points south) and Tennessee (Hardin, Wayne and Lawrence Counties) between 2 PM and 4 PM.

This batch of storms will be slow to move east, so as it scrapes slowly eastward across the Valley, we expect storms that could produce strong, damaging winds, small hail and tornadoes.

The storms coming in Wednesday could be significant. Don’t be without a way to get a warning through Wednesday night!

What do the threat levels mean? You may notice the maps here on WHNT.com look different than what we show on TV. These are the full SPC outlooks; we typically only show two categories on TV: severe or not severe. Here’s what the different colors on these maps mean:

There are five categories based on statistics. What YOU need to know is that we have a significant threat of severe storms; don’t worry about the colors and numbers.

