Dekalb County parents frustrated by no call after school threat

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - The rumor of a school threat has several Dekalb County parents not only concerned but also angry.

There was increased security from school resource officers and Dekalb County Sheriff’s deputies on hand much of Monday at Plainview School in Rainsville.

The school posted an alert to Facebook letting parents know about the allegations and saying they have it under control.

But one parent told WHNT News 19 the post was not enough. “We needed more answers and they were not given,” said April Willoughby.

Willoughby took her 6-year-old daughter Kimberlynn to school as usual. She said once she got home, a friend shared the post with her. Once she saw it, she went straight back. “I felt it necessary for me to go up to the school to get my daughter because I didn’t feel safe her being there if they couldn’t tell me what was going on,” said Willoughby.

Willoughby is angry she was not called. “I do receive phone calls from them over little things like a new principal or preschool enrollment that I don’t really need to know, but this is something I would need to know,” said Willoughby.

Dekalb County School Superintendent Jason Barnett said they worked closely with local law enforcement and quickly found there was no actual threat, just a miscommunication. He said, had they felt the threat was credible at all, they would have called parents.

Barnett issued the following statement to WHNT News 19:

"This morning the school administration and I issued a statement out of an abundance of caution due to some statements that had been allegedly made. Upon investigation, we had complete confidence in the safety of our students at school today, but did want to make a statement for the parents and community. Once again, student and campus safety is paramount and we will always err on the side of safety and caution," said Barnett.

But Willoughby said in order for parents to put their faith in the district, they need to be better informed.

“I didn’t know what kind of threat it was, they said they had things under control, but how am I supposed to know? If you posted already that there was a potential threat, just follow up with this is what’s going on," said Willoughby. "You don’t have to give names or what grade the child was in, just give us some kind of information so we can feel safe with you having our children there."