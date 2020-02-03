Albertville man dies in weekend wreck

Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Police say a man was killed when his car ran off a road Saturday night.

Jameson Alexander Masters, 24, was killed on Nelson Road just after 9 p.m. Saturday, Albertville police said.

Masters was driving on Nelson Road and ran off the road at the intersection of Solitude Road, running into a tree, police said. Masters was taken to Marshall Medical Center South and then airlifted to Huntsville, where police said he died. A second person in the car also was taken to Marshall Medical Center South.

Police said speed and alcohol were both contributing factors in the wreck.

