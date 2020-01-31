Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week
School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

WATCH: Madison mayor delivers State of the City Address at Connect 2020

Posted 7:10 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 09:24PM, January 31, 2020

MADISON, Ala. – Get connected at Connect 2020! The annual event, presented by Facebook, Inc., happened at the Davidson Center at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Friday night.

Mayor Paul Finley delivered the State of the City address reviewing the city’s accomplishments of 2019 and his vision for the future of Madison.

Mayor Finley made an announcement concerning the former Three Springs property. The City of Madison is buying the property and converting it to a community center.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.