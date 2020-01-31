WATCH: Madison mayor delivers State of the City Address at Connect 2020

MADISON, Ala. – Get connected at Connect 2020! The annual event, presented by Facebook, Inc., happened at the Davidson Center at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center Friday night.
Mayor Paul Finley delivered the State of the City address reviewing the city’s accomplishments of 2019 and his vision for the future of Madison.
Mayor Finley made an announcement concerning the former Three Springs property. The City of Madison is buying the property and converting it to a community center.
