Significant Flooding and Severe Weather likely this week
School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

UNA announces new partnership with Cypress Creek Indoor Range

Posted 8:59 pm, January 31, 2020, by , Updated at 09:00PM, January 31, 2020
Data pix.

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Cypress Creek Indoor Range and the University of North Alabama signed a memorandum of understanding at a ceremony Friday afternoon.

The new agreement benefits UNA students, faculty, and staff as well as Cypress Creek employees. UNA is providing a tuition discount to employees who wish to pursue or complete a degree program. UNA officials said the partnership allows students majoring in programs like criminal justice to hone the skills they'll need when entering the workforce.

"One thing that we promote from day one is safety, safety, safety," said Cypress Creek Indoor Range Co-Owner Keith Collier. "Everybody we start with, whether they're new to guns or they've had guns all their life, we always start with safety; how are you going to safely handle them, making sure they're put up a proper way, make sure you know how to use them in a safe way."

For more information on Cypress Creek Indoor Range, click here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.