UNA announces new partnership with Cypress Creek Indoor Range

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Cypress Creek Indoor Range and the University of North Alabama signed a memorandum of understanding at a ceremony Friday afternoon.

The new agreement benefits UNA students, faculty, and staff as well as Cypress Creek employees. UNA is providing a tuition discount to employees who wish to pursue or complete a degree program. UNA officials said the partnership allows students majoring in programs like criminal justice to hone the skills they'll need when entering the workforce.

"One thing that we promote from day one is safety, safety, safety," said Cypress Creek Indoor Range Co-Owner Keith Collier. "Everybody we start with, whether they're new to guns or they've had guns all their life, we always start with safety; how are you going to safely handle them, making sure they're put up a proper way, make sure you know how to use them in a safe way."

