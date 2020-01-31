Two arrested after SUV breaches Mar-a-Lago security

(CNN) — An SUV breached security checkpoints heading toward the main entrance of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida on Friday, and officials shot at the vehicle, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said.

Two people are in custody, authorities said.

CNN has reached out to Secret Service and the White House regarding the incident.

A person currently inside Mar-a-Lago said Secret Service agents instructed guests and staff to remain inside around 12:15 p.m. ET, describing an ongoing “situation” outside the club. Staff and guests were told they would be unable to come and go, and some were told it could be hours longer before they can leave.

Guests are currently waiting around for more information.

The person described the scene as calm and organized. Inside the main part of the club, guests could not hear shots from outside, and only learned from agents on the scene that something was happening.

Agents had been in place since earlier Friday because of Trump’s scheduled arrival later in the day.

The “lockdown” remains in place at 12:53 p.m. ET, according to this person.

The President and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to arrive at Mar-a-Lago Friday evening and stay through the weekend.

The President frequently stays at the property on weekends. The property is heavily monitored by Secret Service when the President is staying there.

At least three people have breached security to enter the resort in just over a year.