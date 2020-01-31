× Tennessee authorities issue warning after razor blades found in unwrapped gum

HARDEMEN COUNTY, Tenn. – A law enforcement agency in Tennessee made a Facebook post to warn residents after razor blades were found inside an unopened pack of gum.

The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office posted the warning on Thursday, January 30th. The agency said that three razor blades were found inside a package of Extra gum between the sticks of gum.

The Sheriff says the cellophane wrapper did not appear tampered with and they believe it is an issue from the packaging company.

They warn the public to be careful when opening gum.