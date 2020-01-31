Man extradicted from Mexico to Marshall County in connection with 2016 murder case

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man has been extradited from Mexico in connection with a 2016 murder in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Edgar Almanza-Zarazua was arrested and charged on a grand jury indictment for the murder of Gloria Palomec and the attempted murder of another person in Boaz.

Gloria Palomec was found dead early Thursday morning, June 2, 2016 along Brock Road in Boaz. The sheriff’s office say Zarazua also tried to murder another person in Boaz in June of 2016.

Authorities say Zarazua was living in the United States illegally and fled to Mexico after committing the crimes.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Boaz Police Department worked to locate Zarazua along with the U. S Marshals Service, Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say Zarazua committed another murder in Mexico and incarcerated on that incident.

The U. S. Marshals Service and the District Attorney’s Office worked to arrange Zarazua’s extradition from Mexico.

“Everyone worked hard to make this happen. It is extraordinary the level of cooperation between Mexico and the United States to bring someone like Zarazua back to answer for his charges,” said Sheriff Phil Sims.

Zarazua was flown to Birmingham by the U.S. Marshals Service where they met sheriff deputies and a D.A. investigator, then transported to the Marshall County Jail.

Zarazua is in the Marshall County Jail on a $3,000,000 bond. An ICE detainer has been placed on him also.