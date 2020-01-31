× House catches fire on Mastin Lake Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville firefighters were busy Friday morning responding to house fires.

Firefighters were called to a home at the corner of Mastin Lake and Watson Drive around 10:45 a.m. Smoke could be seen coming from the house.

Huntsville police closed down Mastin Lake between Lucretia Avenue and Buttrey Drive so firefighters could run hoses to the home.

There was no immediate word on possible injuries or how the fire may have started.

Firefighters were called to another house fire just before the one on Mastin Lake. That fire, on Skyline Drive, was quickly contained. No one was in the home when it occurred, firefighters said.