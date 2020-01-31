Bob Jones High School ESports team wins state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ala. - The Bob Jones High School ESports team will be bringing the title of state champions to North Alabama.

The team headed off to Birmingham Friday morning to compete in two different state championships in two different games: Rocket League and League of Legends.

In a Facebook post around 5 p.m. on Friday, the school posted that the team won one of the championships. "We are so excited and proud of Coach White and the team!!!" the school said.

"I just think it's really awesome that we have not just one opportunity but two to win a state championship today. It's really big for the kids and they just, I really want them to be recognized for how hard they've been working and just those skills that they normally don't get to get noticed for," said Aubree White, head coach.

Last year Bob Jones created the team after the state of Alabama officially recognized ESports as an actual sport. There are 24 members on the team this season.

The program has a fall season and a spring season so kids in other sports or organizations have a chance to join when it's convenient for them.

The games are played professionally around the world as well.

The Rocket League championship series began in August of 2016 and the world's most popular ESport, League of Legends, started ten years ago.