11 Huntsville City Schools students selected as 2020 Presidential Scholars candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Several Huntsville City Schools students have been selected as Presidential Scholars candidates for 2020.

Grissom High School has eight candidates, and Huntsville High School has three candidates.

The 11 students join an elite group of over 5,000 seniors from across the country.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects students based on their academic success, along with essays, transcripts, school evaluations, community service, and leadership.

"It's a very prestigious award and we've had past winners and past candidates, and when I got the email it was kind of disbelief, but I was pretty excited and I can't wait to apply," said James Hwang, Grissom High School senior.

"I think the three of us who have been nominated are very qualified for this kind of an honor, and any of the three of us getting it would be a really big deal for our school," said Ella Burch, Huntsville High School senior.

The selected candidates must complete applications by the end of February.

Semi-finalists will be announced in April, and finalists will be announced in May.