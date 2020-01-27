× Road work will close Wilson Dam road for as long as 10 months

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority says the road across a north Alabama dam will be closed for as long as 10 months.

The federal utility says crews are performing routine maintenance work on three generators at the 95-year-old Wilson Dam in Florence. So the road atop the dam will be shut down through late this year for safety reasons.

The move eliminates the easternmost route across the Tennessee River at Florence, but two other bridges will remain open for traffic.