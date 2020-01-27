× Man charged with killing wife, shooting teenage sons in Franklin County, Tenn.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 48-year-old man has been charged with murdering his wife and attempting to kill his children over the weekend in Franklin County.

Christopher Maxwell, 48, was arrested Saturday on charges including first-degree murder, attempted murder and child abuse/neglect.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a domestic disturbance on Vernon Ridge Road in the Belvidere community.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they said they found Maxwell’s wife, identified as 46-year-old Holly Raquel Maxwell, dead on the ground from at least one gunshot wound.

Maxwell’s two teenage sons had also been shot, investigators revealed. His 13-year-old son was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, while his 14-year-old son was transported to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga.

Deputies said they found Maxwell, 48, in a milk barn. He was transported to Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems for treatment of chest pains and was then moved to the Franklin County jail, where he was held without bond.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.