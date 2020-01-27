× Huntsville police investigate shooting off University Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville police said a person was being questioned Monday evening in connection with a shooting.

Police were questioning a person at Huntsville Hospital around 5:30 p.m., a Huntsville Police Department spokesman said.

The shooting involved at least three people and happened on Timberlane Avenue, in the Northwoods Housing Development off University Drive. Police said they took one person into custody who had a gun on him when officers arrived.

No other information was immediately available.