HATCH 2020: Life science hackathon at HudsonAlpha

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology, Urban Engine, and Acclinate Genetics partnered to host a life science startup and technical tool development competition.

The HudsonAlpha Tech Challenge also known as HATCH 2020 will be on March 6th through March 8th of 2020, at the HudsonAlpha Institute in Research Park.

Participation is just $10 and organizers say there is $5,000 in prize money available.

This event is a unique opportunity to engage the development community and take on challenges in life sciences using business strategy, software development, and technology. Organizers say the goal of HATCH is to inspire creativity through collaboration and energize the current and next generation of problem-solvers to conceive and construct innovative solutions to biotech challenges.

