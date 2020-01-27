8 dead after fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Emergency crews were called to a deadly fire at the Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.
Crews were called to the park around 12:40 a.m. Authorities told WHNT News 19 B-Dock was destroyed.
The fire started on the shore side of the dock, creating problems for the fire crews and people trying to escape.
In a news conference, Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said eight people were killed. Seven people were taken to Highlands Medical Center, treated, and released. 35 boats were destroyed.
Necklaus said any potential chemical spill has been contained and search efforts are ongoing.
He said the search could take multiple days as they check every vessel for missing people.
Once they're finished, ALEA, NTSB, and ATF will take over the investigation.
The destroyed boats sunk in their berths or floated into Lake Guntersville.
19 agencies from all across the state, regional area, and local, are on the scene, including multiple dive teams and the U.S. Coast Guard.
The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency asked the public to avoid all land and water areas around Jackson County Park until further notice.
A viewer sent pictures to WHNT News 19 Monday morning showing the dock ablaze.
