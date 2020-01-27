8 dead after fire at Jackson County Park in Scottsboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - Emergency crews were called to a deadly fire at the Jackson County Park in Scottsboro.

Crews were called to the park around 12:40 a.m. Authorities told WHNT News 19 B-Dock was destroyed.

The fire started on the shore side of the dock, creating problems for the fire crews and people trying to escape.

In a news conference, Scottsboro Fire Chief Gene Necklaus said eight people were killed. Seven people were taken to Highlands Medical Center, treated, and released. 35 boats were destroyed.

Necklaus said any potential chemical spill has been contained and search efforts are ongoing.

He said the search could take multiple days as they check every vessel for missing people.

Once they're finished, ALEA, NTSB, and ATF will take over the investigation.

The destroyed boats sunk in their berths or floated into Lake Guntersville.

19 agencies from all across the state, regional area, and local, are on the scene, including multiple dive teams and the U.S. Coast Guard.

UPDATE: Scottsboro Fire & Rescue has confirmed multiple fatalities. 7 people were taken to the hospital and 7 others are unaccounted for. Waiting to get an exact number of lives lost. 35 boats were destroyed. — Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020

Daylight video of the Dock destroyed by fire. pic.twitter.com/ICczGLtaFw — Jordan Dafnis (@JordanDafnis) January 27, 2020

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency asked the public to avoid all land and water areas around Jackson County Park until further notice.

Due to ongoing firefighting/rescue operations, please avoid the areas around Jackson County Park, both land and water, until further notified. — Jackson County Ala. Emergency Management Agency (@JacksonCoAL_EMA) January 27, 2020

A viewer sent pictures to WHNT News 19 Monday morning showing the dock ablaze.