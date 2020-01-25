School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

New scam numbers targeting Huntsville Utilities customers

Posted 1:03 pm, January 25, 2020, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities said there’s a twist on the usual “you are about to be disconnected” scam – new phone numbers are popping up on caller ID.

HU said calls Wednesday were being made to both residential and business customers.

Calls came from (877) 602-1720, (877) 602-1722, (877) 602-1732, (800) 418-7230, (800) 418-7220.

In addition, HU said the caller ID was being spoofed to show the main switchboard number for the utility – (256) 535-1200.

In all cases, if you receive one of these calls, hang up and call HU yourself. Don’t give any personal or account information unless you initiate the call.

