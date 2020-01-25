Multiple crews respond to house fire on Mount Vernon Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Multiple crews responded to a house fire on Mount Vernon Road on Saturday night.

Chief Randy Green with the Huntsville Fire Department said there were two people in the house, but they got out. He said the two people were checked by HEMSI for injuries.

Two dogs were believed to be dead but were given oxygen and are expected to be okay, according to Chief Green.

Chief Green said the house has extensive fire and smoke damage. Authorities said the fire started in the back of the house.

Six Huntsville Fire & Rescue trucks responded to the scene, along with Huntsville Police and HEMSI.

Authorities said the Red Cross is responding to the scene as well.