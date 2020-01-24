Submissions being accepted for Shoals Spark Idea Competition for middle and high school students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — Shoals Spark is an idea competition open to middle and high school students in Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties.

The students are asked how they would make the Shoals a better place. They then come up with a pitch and submit it via video. The video submissions are judged and the top entries are chosen to be presented at the University of North Alabama in March.

“It’s a great way for students to work on interdisciplinary skills for college and career readiness and also helps to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in the Shoals," said UNA Associate Professor of Education Jessica Mitchell.

There are cash prizes of up to $500 for the winners. Videos must be submitted by February 19. For more information or to register, click here.