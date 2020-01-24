Are you weather-ready? February 16 through 22 is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Severe weather can impact north Alabama at any time of the year but the peak seasons are spring as well as fall.

For that reason, in late winter, it is prudent to review the different types of severe weather, the alerts associated with them, and the various safety tips that can keep you and your family safe.

(MORE: NWS Huntsville offering free storm spotter training)

This year, the state of Alabama will recognize February 16-22 as Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Throughout the week, WHNT News 19 as well as the National Weather Service in Huntsville will address various hazardous and severe weather topics:

Monday - Weather-Ready emergency safety kits, as well as severe thunderstorm safety

Tuesday - Flooding vs Flash flooding: What is the difference? How do both forms of flooding affect you?

Wednesday - Tornadoes: How often they occur and how to stay safe if you are in the path of one

Thursday - Lightning safety: Why you should not underestimate this common threat

Friday - How to receive weather alerts and why it's important to have redundancies

Saturday - Take advantage of the Alabama state sales tax holiday for severe weather preparedness supplies

Join us each day this week as we highlight the most common severe weather threats in the Valley. In addition, the National Weather Service in Huntsville is offering free storm spotter training sessions so that you may know how to report severe weather when it occurs where you live. Check the list below, or click here to go to the National Weather Service's Skywarn training page.