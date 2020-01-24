School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

Madison Mayor Paul Finley to present State of the City Address Jan. 31

Posted 12:44 pm, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 12:46PM, January 24, 2020
MADISON, Ala. - Get connected at Connect 2020!

This annual event, presented by Facebook, Inc., is coming to the Davidson Center at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center on January 31, 2020.

The exciting and informative event, features Mayor Paul Finley's State of the City address.

Mayor Finley will review the city's accomplishments of 2019 and share his vision for the future of Madison.

The evening begins with cocktails at 6:30pm, featuring live music from Winslow Davis. A formal dinner and the program begin at 7:00pm.

The James Clemens Chamber Choir will perform the national anthem, while Bob Jones High School Air Force JROTC Color Guard present our Nation`s colors. John Malone, Market President at iHeartMedia, Tuscaloosa, will be the Emcee for the evening.

Tickets for Connect 2020 are on sale now. Call the Madison Chamber of Commerce at (256) 325-8317 or email merrill@madisonalchamber.com for more information.

