Huntsville International Airport named Best Small Airport

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville International Airport has been named the number one small airport in the United States as part of USA Today's Choice Travel Awards.

Huntsville was the only airport in Alabama to secure a spot in the top 20.

Airport officials said the designation brings recognition to the airport that airlines pay attention to, and it encourages them to bring more service and more competitive lower fares to the market.

To celebrate the award, the airport has plans for a free party at Mars Music Hall in downtown Huntsville in March.

