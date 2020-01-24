Geek is chic at the Mad Scientist Bash in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Don your lab coat and goggles, the Mad Scientist Bash is back!

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center Education Foundation is hosting the annual Mad Scientist Bash on Saturday, January 25th. This mad scientist themed night runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and features delicious food, laboratory inspired libations, and live music presented by Big Night Dynamite.

The suggested dress for this adult-only event is snappy casual or Mad Scientist.

The tickets are $100 per person, click here to buy a ticket.

Bob Baron, this year’s official mad scientist, will be there with all the mad fun of meteorology. Organizers say that “as bright as the most brilliant lightning strike, his critical weather intelligence technologies allow weather professionals to ensure improved safety while helping the private industry achieve increased efficiency through accurate weather-related decisions.”

Proceeds from the Mad Scientist Bash benefit STEM-based children’s programs and exhibits and scholarships for Space Camp, Aviation Challenge, Space Camp Robotics, and U.S. Cyber Camp.