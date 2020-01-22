School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

Sheriff: Mother and her 2 children found dead in Talladega County home

Posted 6:14 am, January 22, 2020, by

MUNFORD, Ala. (AP) — A mother and her two children have been found dead in a home in Alabama, according to a sheriff.

The three people were found dead Tuesday in Munford, news outlets reported. Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore told WBMA-TV the victims are a mother and her two kids.

Investigators were actively looking into the deaths, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department.

It says the identities of the victims and their causes of death will be released at a later time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.