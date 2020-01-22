School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

Rainy weather begins Thursday!

Posted 4:57 pm, January 22, 2020, by

A cloudy sky leads to some rain soon!  While the weather stays dry on Wednesday evening, it’s likely that we get some rain – possibly mixed with a little sleet or snow at the onset – by the time the sun rises on Thursday.  Yes, a little wintry mix is possible; however, the light nature of the precipitation and temperatures hovering in the lower/middle 30s mean very little chance of any travel hazards other than wet roads in a few communities.

Rain gets more widespread and persistent through the day: especially in the afternoon and evening.  Afternoon commutes from work and school look a lot wetter than the morning drive.  Total rainfall through Thursday night and early Friday morning (when the rain tapers off) looks to be around 1/2″ to 1″ in all.

More rain ahead?  The unusually wet period lately (mid-December to mid-January) is over, but that doesn’t mean the rain shuts off completely!  December, January and February often bring a lot of wet and stormy weather.  From December 15 to January 20, Huntsville International Airport recorded a whopping 13.57″ of rain: the fourth-most on record in Huntsville for that period.

Rain on Thursday and Friday adds another 1/2″ to 1″ on average, but additional rainfall in the next seven to ten days looks relatively light and of little impact.

NOAA/WPC total rainfall through Wednesday, January 29th

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason
