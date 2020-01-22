× Jackson County substitute, volunteer basketball coach charged with child porn possession

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A substitute teacher and volunteer coach was arrested Wednesday on child pornography charges.

Jackson County Schools curriculum supervisor A.J. Buckner identified the substitute as Wayland Hester. Buckner said Hester worked at Section and was a volunteer basketball coach.

All background clearance and substitute licensing procedures for the Hester were followed, Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes said. Dukes said Thursday morning that no Jackson County students had been identified.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the arrest was the result of an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigation.

Hester has been banned from all Jackson County Schools’ property, Dukes said. Bond has not yet been set.