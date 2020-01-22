Huntsville man teaches kids to sow seeds of kindness one yard at a time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Raising Men Lawn Care Service is no stranger to anyone's front yard. Rodney Smith Jr. traveled state to state, mowing the nation multiple times. Now he's cutting into a new population to get your little ones involved.

Smith visited Hazel Green Elementary School on Wednesday to speak to every pre-school class about acts of kindness.

"Have any of you guys ever given back to your community?" said Smith to the kids.

Smith is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service. He completed eight 50-state tours mowing lawns for the disabled and elderly, veterans and single mothers - free of charge since 2015.

"There's a lot of grass," said Smith.

The students at Hazel Green Elementary School aren't just learning how to read and write they're learning life skills.

"And now he's reaching out to students, asking them to give back to their community," said Hazel Green developmental pre-K teacher Sarah Morman.

The kids have never mowed a day in their lives. Smith took the children out to the playground to practice mowing the school's lawn with plastic mowers. Not only is he traveling the country talking to kids about giving back to their communities, but Smith is also moving students to complete his 50 yards challenge. Nearly 700 kids across the country are mowing as many lawns as they can.

"Once they mow 50, I will drive to wherever they are in the U.S.," said Smith. "I will do lawns with them and help give them a brand new mower, weed eater and blower for completing the 50 yards challenge."

There's one condition - the labor must be a random act of kindness.

Raising Men Lawn Care Service relies on donations to travel and educate students on giving back to their communities. To donate -- click here.