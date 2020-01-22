Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele signs three-year deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has agreed to a new three-year contract that will take him through the 2022 season, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn announced Wednesday.

“Kevin has done a fantastic job with our defense the last four years making it one of the best in the country,” Malzahn said. “This will provide great stability and leadership for our defense in the future. I’m appreciative of Kevin’s hard work.”

During Steele’s tenure as defensive coordinator the last four years, Auburn’s defense has ranked in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense. Auburn is one of only five FBS programs to hold opponents under 20 points per game in each of the last four seasons.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The financial details of the contract have not yet been released but ESPN is reporting that he is set to earn $2.5 million per year. This will make Steele the highest-paid assistant coach in college football next year.

In 2019, Steele was fourth on the list behind Dave Aranda, Brent Venables, and Mike Elko.

His salary will increase by more than half a million dollars annually.