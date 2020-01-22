School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

UPDATE: Missing Tennessee infant found safe, non-custodial mother arrested

Posted 1:07 pm, January 22, 2020, by , Updated at 03:10PM, January 22, 2020

LEBANON, Tenn. – Authorities have canceled an AMBER Alert that was issued Wednesday afternoon for an infant believed to have been taken by his mother.

TBI confirmed missing 4-month-old Raymond Lyons, Jr. has been found safe in Nashville. His non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale was taken into law enforcement custody.

Previous story:

Raymond Lyons Jr. is 4 months old and authorities said they believe his non-custodial mother, Erika Barksdale, kidnapped him Wednesday morning from Lebanon, Tenn., which is about 30 miles east of Nashville.

Lebanon police have warrants for kidnapping and aggravated assault in connection with Lyons’s disappearance.

 

