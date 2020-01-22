AAMU Men’s Basketball hoping to bounce back after losing two straight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Alabama A&M Men's Basketball team will look to turn things around this Saturday as they travel to Alcorn State to face the Braves.

The Bulldogs have lost two straight games in SWAC play, and are looking to get back in the win column.

Alabama A&M Men's head coach Dylan Howard is hoping his team can take something from the loss to Alabama State in Birmingham into their upcoming matchup this weekend.

"We got off to a slow start as far as scoring, taking care of the ball, you know those are some of the things that we are gonna continue to work on," said Howard. "Just some of the things that we got to clean up as far as making sure we play inside out, taking high percentage shots, making sure we space the court, just some of the things I think will help us get off to a faster start.

Tip-off between Alabama A&M and Alcorn State is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m.