Police: Officer-involved shooting at Atlanta mall

Police have responded to an officer-involved shooting at one of Atlanta’s largest malls, as terrified shoppers scrambled to safety. Atlanta police confirmed the shooting occurred Saturday night at Lenox Square Mall in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood. Police say no officers were injured. Authorities did not immediately release any additional details.

We are on scene of an officer-involved shooting at Lenox Square. No officers are injured. We will provide updates as we receive further information. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) January 19, 2020