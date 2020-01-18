Police have responded to an officer-involved shooting at one of Atlanta’s largest malls, as terrified shoppers scrambled to safety. Atlanta police confirmed the shooting occurred Saturday night at Lenox Square Mall in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood. Police say no officers were injured. Authorities did not immediately release any additional details.
Police: Officer-involved shooting at Atlanta mall
