School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

Police: Officer-involved shooting at Atlanta mall

Posted 8:34 pm, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 09:47PM, January 18, 2020

Police have responded to an officer-involved shooting at one of Atlanta’s largest malls, as terrified shoppers scrambled to safety. Atlanta police confirmed the shooting occurred Saturday night at Lenox Square Mall in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood. Police say no officers were injured. Authorities did not immediately release any additional details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.