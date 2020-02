Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Beaks and Barks at The Botanical Garden is back this winter.

Dog owners can bring their four-legged friends to the garden to walk around and look for birds.

There will be dedicated pet-friendly paths and a no-leash zone.

The lack of foliage on the trees during the winter makes it easier to spot the birds.

Beaks and Barks runs from January 10- February 29.

Admission is $12 for adults, $9 for children aged 3-8, and free for members and children under 2.