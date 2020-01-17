School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

Wreck involving Mobile school bus kills 1, injuries several

Posted 5:05 am, January 17, 2020, by

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who died when a passenger vehicle and a school bus collided in Alabama, leaving a child with minor injuries.

Mobile police said Rachel Martin, 49, was in the passenger vehicle that collided with the bus during morning rush hour on a busy street near downtown, news outlets reported. One child on the bus suffered minor injuries, fire officials said.

Photos from the scene showed a yellow bus with damage on the front driver’s side and a sport-utility vehicle with most of the passenger side crushed inward.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash, according to a tweet from the police.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.