Trash Pandas hosting job fair January 25

MADISON, Ala. - The field is ready and Thursday night the lights turned on for the first time at Toyota Field, the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Now, they need to build the Toyota Field employee team.

January 16, 2020, the lights at Toyota Field are turned on for the first time!!🗑️🐼⚾️😀 pic.twitter.com/f7EK9AX5t4 — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) January 16, 2020

The Double-A minor league team announced Friday they will hold a job fair next Saturday, January 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the cafeteria at Bob Jones High School.

The Trash Pandas are hiring more than 100 positions in over 30 game day roles including ticket takers, bartenders, camera operators, ushers, and many more.

🔗 https://t.co/rxnartgdp7 pic.twitter.com/BexDjYZgYX — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) January 17, 2020

Click here for a job application. Candidates are encouraged to bring a completed application to the job fair.

Anyone looking for an Internship can also interview at the job fair and are encouraged to bring resumes.

Home Opening Day for the Trash Pandas is April 15 against the Mississippi Braves at Toyota Field. Season tickets, mini-plans, and group outings are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 256-325-1403.