Training class teaches people how to prevent child sexual abuse

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - According to the non-profit Darkness to Light, about one in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday. But there is something all of us can do to protect those that can't protect themselves.

The National Children's Advocacy Center in Huntsville offers a training class called Stewards of Children and they encourage everyone who cares about children in our community to come and learn how to protect them from sexual abuse.

During the two and a half hour class, you will learn how to recognize and protect children from sexual abuse.

First, you watch a video that features experts in child abuse treatment, intervention, and prevention. Then survivors of sexual abuse share a little bit of their stories to help give understanding on how to better protect kids.

Right now it's believed that only around 32% of sexual assault cases are reported to law enforcement. This program helps gives people the confidence to speak up.

Pam Clasgens is the NCAC Community Awareness and Prevention Director and she says "There are all kinds of things in our lives that we can be aware of but we are not necessarily empowered to act and when people take this training they are empowered to protect children"

If you or an organization you work with would like to schedule a training you can call the National Children's Advocacy Center to schedule a class.