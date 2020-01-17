Oklahoma senators file legislation to create ‘Make America Great Again’ license plates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Two state senators want "Make America Great Again" and "Keep America Great" specialty license plates available for purchase in Oklahoma.

Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) has filed Senate Bill 1384 with co-author, Sen. Marty Quinn (R-Claremore) to create the special Oklahoma plates.

"With the introduction of these specialty license plates, we are providing Oklahomans with the option to show their support for America," said Sen. Dahm. "The added benefit of these special license plates is the proceeds from their sales will support two veteran groups here in Oklahoma that President Trump has donated to in the past."

The Senators say that for every purchase of the specialty licenses, $10 would be donated to Folds of Honor Foundation and $10 to Warriors for Freedom Foundation.

"I believe these license plates could be very popular with Oklahomans," said Sen. Quinn. "Our president has been very supportive of veterans, and these plates are a great way to give back to some very deserving Oklahoma veteran groups."

The fee for special license plates is $35 per year, in addition to all other registration fees. $20 of the plate fee supports the charity, foundation, or fund designated by the special plate.

“I don’t think it’s such a bad deal, especially if the money’s going to the veterans,” says Gary Pierce, an Oklahoma motorist.

Others don’t see it that way.

“I know who started that 'Make America Great Again,' and I’m not in his corner,” says Lawrence Johnson, an Oklahoma motorist.

There are currently 98 special plates available in Oklahoma.