Local blood centers in critical need of blood donors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - This is your call to take action. Hospitals are experiencing a shortage of blood and need your help to care for patients.
In fact, it's an emergency. LifeSouth Community Blood Centers need donors to give blood. The group has less than a two-day supply of blood. That blood supports 14 hospitals in North Alabama.
The holiday season contributes to the small pool of available donors.
"All of that," said district community development coordinator Eric Franchos, "plus the recent severe storms have impacted the amount of people who have donated recently. And so we're in critical need of all blood types."
Research shows that 1 in 7 patients entering a hospital today will need blood.
Locate the closest blood donation center below.
Madison Donor Center
8190 Madison Blvd.
Madison, AL 35758
256-533-8201
Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Huntsville Hospital Donor Center
101 Silvey Road
Huntsville, AL 35801
256-265-6340
Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Albertville Donor Center
8626 U.S. Highway
Albertville, AL 35950
256-894-6066
Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday 1 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sunday Closed
Decatur Donor Center
2349 Danville Road SW, Suite 120
Decatur, AL 35603
256-552-0060
Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Shoals Donor Center
307 Veterans Drive
Florence, AL 35630
256-765-7038
Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Cullman Donor Center
219 Compass Way SW
Cullman, AL 35055
256-736-1594
Monday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Wednesday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed