JPII’s Jim Robison signs to play for Faulkner University

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Jim Robison III, a senior at St. John Paul II Catholic High School, signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Faulkner University down in Montgomery. Robison plays first and third base for the Falcons.

Not only is Robison going on an athletic scholarship, but he received academic scholarships as well.

The four-year letterman says his time at JPII has shown him what it's like to be a part of a family, and that's why he loves the atmosphere down at Faulkner.

"We're all real close I pretty much know almost everybody in the school so it's kinda like being in a family with the baseball team and all," Robison said. "Everybody down there they're all one unit. Everybody's a family down there and it means a lot to be joining a baseball program like that because knowing that my teammates are gonna have my back and I'm gonna have their back like that that's really a place I wanna be."

Robison says he's thankful for his time at JPII for preparing him for college academically but also giving him the opportunity to go play at the next level.