School Delays for Tuesday, February 11

Earthquake recorded in NW Colbert County

Posted 12:05 pm, January 17, 2020, by

Cropped detail shot of seismometer printing line

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake Thursday night along the Tennessee River in northwestern Colbert County.

The USGS recorded a 2.3 magnitude quake around 9 p.m. Thursday in the Ford City area, close to McKiernan Creek and River Road. It was a little more than 7 miles below the surface.

Data shows the earthquake was the first recorded in Alabama for 2020. The previous one was a 2.0 quake in Winfield on Dec. 15. The last earthquake registered in northwest Alabama before Thursday’s was a 1.7 magnitude quake near Underwood-Petersville on Dec. 6.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.