Union Hill School recognized as Blue Ribbon School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - On Thursday, Union Hill School in Morgan County had a big reason to celebrate. They were just recognized as a Blue Ribbon School.

It's an award from the Department of Education. It recognizes schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.

Union Hill was evaluated, told where they could improve, and once they showed they hit the mark, they were awarded the title of Blue Ribbon.

"Their strongest suit has always been strong academics, strong leadership, a strong communication... when you put that together you have a recipe for success no matter where you are," said Patrick Patterson, Morgan County Schools Director of Secondary Education.

The school will hold onto the tile for five years and then be re-evaluated.

There are now a total of six schools in the Morgan County School District recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools.