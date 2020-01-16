Union Hill Middle School accepting school supplies donations for Brindlee Mountain Primary School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Students and their teachers spend a lot of time in the classroom. For many, it becomes a second home.

Last week several classrooms at Brindlee Mountain Primary School were destroyed during an EF-2 tornado.

Teachers at Union Hill Middle School were devastated to hear about the loss that happened just 12 miles down the road.

"It left me actually speechless. I just couldn't think about all of the things she lost. Which, thank goodness, there were no lives or anything but just having to start all over and having nothing," said Beverly Stephens.

They put their heartache into action and are now accepting school supplies to donate to the students and teachers at Brindlee Mountain.

They need a wide range of supplies from Clorox wipes to writing paper.

You can bring any donations to Union Hill School from now until January 22.