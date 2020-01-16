× Two men sentenced for trafficking meth in North Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two men from Cullman and Morgan County were sentenced Thursday for importing meth into North Alabama counties, federal prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Melvin “Froggy” Rolin of Cullman and Barry Williams of Morgan County were sentenced to federal prison. Both men pleaded guilty last year.

Rolin, who pleaded guilty in June, was sentenced to 24 years and seven months in prison. Prosecutors said he was the leader of a conspiracy that imported more than 90 kilograms of meth into Cullman, Morgan, Madison and Limestone counties.

Williams was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison for conspiracy to distribute meth.

The men were accused of trying to distribute meth in the area between January 2016 and February 2018.