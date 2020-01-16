Soggy start to 2020: How does January’s rainfall compare to other years?

The first two weeks of 2020 are officially in the books, and it’s safe to say that it’s been abnormally wet around north Alabama.

It has rained 11 of the past 16 days, and our month to date rainfall at the Huntsville International Airport is 6.61″, which is more than 4 inches over the monthly average.

The Northwest Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals rain gauges have registered 5.97″ of rainfall, which is nearly 4 inches over the monthly average.

To put all of this rain into perspective: